Global football body FIFA has been urged by its own human rights advisory panel to give Iran a deadline for allowing women to watch football matches.

Iranian women and girls have not been allowed to attend any men’s sporting events in the country for much of the 39 years, and have not been granted access to matches involving top clubs since 1981.

However, this month, Iranian news agencies reported that an unspecified number of local women were allowed to attend the Asian Champions League final between home side Persepolis and Japan's Kashima Antlers at Tehran's Azadi stadium.

FIFA's panel, made up of eight independent experts from the United Nations, trade unions and FIFA sponsors, also noted that women were able to attend screenings at the same venue of two of Iran's matches during the World Cup.

It described this as a "positive" development but added that "these ad hoc decisions are obviously not the same as a formal end to the ban".

The panel said "FIFA should be explicit about the timeframe in which it expects (Iran) to align with FIFA’s human rights expectations".