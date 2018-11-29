Forget the days of nursing a drink at the bar while pouring out your woes to the bartender. At least if a new establishment in Prague is a sign of the future.

The Cyberdog in the Czech capital features a robotic bartender who serves drinks ordered through a phone app.

And never mind George Orwell's sentiment in his essay "The Moon Under Water" that the perfect pub has "barmaids (who) know most of their customers by name, and take a personal interest in everyone".

In the Cyberdog, after the customers have ordered their tipple via an app, a red robotic arm picks among seven wines on offer in a cool box. It then opens the bottle and pours up to four glasses at a time.

Next it lifts the glasses on a tray that travels overhead to the customers' table, then lowers the load so people can pick up their glasses.