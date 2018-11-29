POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US Navy ship provides free medical treatment to Venezuelan migrants
A US Navy ship docked in Colombia to help Venezuelan migrants, providing medical treatment to about 600 people per day.
US Navy ship provides free medical treatment to Venezuelan migrants
Colombian and Venezuelan patients are seen after treatment at the US Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort, off the coast of Riohacha, Colombia, November 27, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 29, 2018

More than three million people have left Venezuela in recent years, with about one million settling in Colombia. 

The government has spent millions of dollars in limited public funds to tend to them, including establishing a migrant camp in the capital, Bogota.

The navy does not keep exact numbers on the nationalities of patients, who are pre-screened by local authorities, instead focusing on treating anyone who needs care. 

Medical staff on a US Navy ship treated more than 5,400 patients during its previous five-day stop in Turbo, a Colombian city near the border with Panama. 

RECOMMENDED

An estimated 2,500 will be seen in Riohacha. The trip is the ship's fifth visit to Colombia in the past 11 years.

TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports from the port city of Riohacha.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE