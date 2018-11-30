Riding the tide of success from his smash hit musical movie "The Greatest Showman," actor Hugh Jackman announced on Thursday he would be embarking on a world tour.

The Tony-award-winning actor said the tour, entitled "The Man. The Music. The Show," would kick off next year, featuring numbers from "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Miserables," and other songs from Broadway and film.

There will be 12 dates across Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on May 13, with additional shows in Switzerland, France and Britain.

There will also be 22 shows across the United States including in Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and California.