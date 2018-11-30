CULTURE
Hong Kong restaurants seek Michelin stars
Hong Kong has a healthy restaurant scene, with diners willing to pay good money to eat at fine dining restaurants. The restaurants are doing all they can to earn Michelin stars and be featured in the prestigous guide.
Octavium is a high end fine dining restaurant serving Italian dishes in Hong Kong. Its chef Silvio Armanni hopes to receive a Michelin star this December. / TRTWorld
November 30, 2018

The highly regarded Michelin guide is awarding stars in December to restaurants around the world, as voted by its anonymous testers. Octavium, a fine dining restaurant in Hong Kong, hopes to receive a coveted star this year. The Italian restaurant is located in Hong Kong's central district.

Executive chef Silvio Armanni says the Michelin guide is "still the prestigious one" for chefs. He adds that "if you get in there you'll step up from the crowd of the other restaurants."

The Michelin guide says Tokyo has the "highest number of starred restaurants in the world". More than 60 restaurants in Hong Kong have received Michelin stars, second only to Japan in Asia, which has 230 Michelin rated restaurants. 

TRT World's Sara Hemrajani reports.

