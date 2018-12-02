George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died yesterday aged 94. The mainstream media – particularly in the West – will likely spend a lot of time today singing his praises about how he was a “steadying hand” in the world as the Soviet Union collapsed, moving the global order from one of bipolarity to a unipolarity with the United States as the undisputed superpower. However, many millions in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, will have great cause to curse him now that he has shuffled off this mortal coil.

The truth is more important than the dead

People are often advised to never speak ill of the dead. Famed German psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud, once commented about this special praise the living tend to give to the dead, writing: “This consideration for the dead, which he really no longer needs, is more important to us than the truth, and, to most of us, certainly, it is more important than consideration for the living.”

In Bush’s case, not only is the consideration for the living more important than busying ourselves eulogising an unabashed warmonger, but there must also be consideration for the many millions who died directly as a result of his decisions and are still awaiting justice.

Before Bush was elected president in 1989, he was vice president in the Ronald Reagan's administration. Throughout the 1980s, this administration was responsible for prolonging the Iran-Iraq war and actively supported both sides. While the US ostensibly supported Saddam Hussein’s Iraq against Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s Shia theocracy, behind closed doors, they were working hand-in-glove with Israel to supply spare parts and arms to Iran. This led to the infamous Iran-Contra affair that almost toppled Ronald Reagan.

While blasting Trump’s relationship with today’s Saudi monarchy and its wayward crown prince is in vogue, the original American-Saudi military pact was in fact established under Bush. Responding to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Saudi Arabia allowed “infidel” soldiers to set foot in Islamic holy lands in large numbers for the first time since World War I. This incensed Osama bin Laden and encouraged him and his still young al-Qaeda militant outfit to start conducting international terrorist attacks that eventually led to 9/11 and acted as a catalyst to a global terror phenomenon.

On the subject of the Gulf War and the invasion of Kuwait, Bush is frequently credited for engineering the tiny Arabian Gulf nation’s liberty during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

What is hardly ever mentioned is how the Bush administration whipped up the hounds of war in the first place and gave tacit approval for Saddam’s invasion. Discussing his plans to take military action against Kuwait with then-US Ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie, Saddam was told: “The United States has no opinion on your Arab-Arab conflicts, such as your dispute with Kuwait.”

Glaspie’s orders came directly from Secretary of State James Baker, a close and trusted aide to Bush who would never have acted unilaterally without the president’s express consent.

To ensure that the public would support a war against Iraq, the Bush administration engaged in publicity stunts and outright theatrics, with perhaps the most infamous example being a Kuwaiti royal pretending to be a nurse who witnessed Iraqi soldiers killing Kuwaiti babies.