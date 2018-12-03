Adel al Kawwaz expertly spins the potter's wheel, shaping the wet clay into a smooth jug. His family is famous for this millennia-old Iraqi craft, but Kawwaz is struggling to keep it alive.

For thousands of years, clay utensils for storing food and cooking were found in virtually every home in Sumer, the earliest known civilisation in modern-day southern Iraq.

Kawwaz's own family drew their name from the jug, or "kawz" in Arabic, which they have produced for more than 200 years from clay found at a lake by Najaf, a holy Shia Muslim city.

"Making clay vases is a craft that my family had become famous for," says 45-year-old Kawwaz wistfully.

Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilisations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens.

Cuneiform, one of the earliest forms of writing invented by the Sumerians, was also carved into clay tablets.

But now, with a flood of more modern products, demand for the handmade clay items has dried up, says Kawwaz.

Once ubiquitous, now forgotten

His family's jugs were shaped from Najaf mud, dried in the shade, then baked at high temperatures for no less than 15 hours.

In Iraq, one of the hottest countries on earth, they were indispensable.

"These vases were used to keep water cool or preserve food. They were placed in the shade or hung in another high location," he says.

Some Iraqis even used them to store jewelry.

"Those that practiced pottery would make a lot of money because they were common items in ancient Iraqi households," says Kawwaz.

They were surprisingly handy during the era of Saddam Hussein, when many families struggled financially, as well as in the 1990s, when international sanctions hit Iraq.

With household appliances extremely rare or unaffordable for most of the population, Iraqis once again relied on clay.

"The income of most families did not allow them to buy a refrigerator or freezer to keep their water cold, so most used clay cauldrons," he says.

Back then, his family sold their large jugs in bulk - sometimes thousands per week across every Iraqi province.

But times have changed.