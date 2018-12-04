CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Drake dominates Apple Music, Spotify as most-streamed artist in 2018
American rapper Drake has become the most streamed artist of 2018 in both Apple Music and Spotify music lists.
Drake dominates Apple Music, Spotify as most-streamed artist in 2018
Drake motions at the Golden State Warriors bench as the Toronto Raptors pull ahead in overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena in Nov 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 4, 2018

Drake was a dominate force on Apple Music as the platform's most-streamed artist of the year globally.

Apple released its "Best of 2018" list on Tuesday that Drake's "Scorpion" was the top album, while his hit "God's Plan" was the most popular single. The rapper's song "Nice for What" came in second and "In My Feelings" at No. 4.

Drake's fifth studio album had four other songs in the top 100 including "Nonstop," ''I'm Upset," ''Mob Ties" and "Don't Matter To Me," featuring Michael Jackson. He was also featured on Lil Baby's "Yes Indeed," Migos' "Walk It Talk It" and BlockBoy JB's "Look Alive."

Post Malone's songs "Rockstar" and "Psycho" were in the top 5. His album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" was the second-most streamed followed by Cardi B's, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott.

RECOMMENDED

Spotify also announced on Tuesday that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year's most-streamed album and song with "Scorpion" and "God's Plan."

That makes Drake Spotify's most-streamed artist of all-time.

Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify's most-streamed artist last year.

No women made the Top 5, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally on Spotify. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army