A Yemeni rebel delegation arrived in Sweden on Tuesday, accompanied by a UN peace envoy, for high-stakes talks with the government aimed at ending the country's devastating war.

The Huthi rebels arrived on a Kuwaiti plane from Sanaa following a prisoner swap deal and the evacuation of 50 wounded insurgents for treatment in Oman in a major boost to peace efforts.

The United States hailed the announcement of peace talks in Sweden as a "necessary and vital first step" and called on all parties to "cease any ongoing hostilities."

"We have no illusions that this process will be easy, but we welcome this necessary and vital first step," said Heather Nauert, the State Department's spokeswoman.

"Now is the time for Yemenis to replace conflict with reconciliation and work together to realise a brighter future for Yemen."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

The rebel delegation for the first peace talks since 2016 was accompanied by UN special envoy Martin Griffiths. A government team, headed by Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani, was expected in Sweden on Wednesday.

Although no date has been announced for the start of the negotiations, Yemeni government sources say they could begin on Thursday.

Mohammed Abdelsalam, heading the 12-member rebel deputation, tweeted the Huthis "will spare no effort to make a success of the talks to restore peace and end the aggression".

At the same time, he called on rebel fighters to remain "vigilant against any attempt at a military escalation on the ground".

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said preparations for the consultations were "ongoing".

"We are confident that the two parties will meet this week in Sweden," he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

An agreement to exchange hundreds of detainees was welcomed by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will oversee the swap after the first round of planned peace talks in Sweden.

"This is one step in the right direction towards the building of mutual trust among Yemeni communities," ICRC spokeswoman Mirella Hodeib said.

The deal was struck by UN envoy Griffiths, in the rebel-held capital Sanaa for meetings already buoyed by the evacuation of wounded insurgents -- a rebel precondition for talks.

Previous negotiations failed