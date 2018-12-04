The Saudi king also said the kingdom will hold to account those who had "failed in their duties" over Jamal Khashoggi's killing, no matter who they are.

*) British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscores the fact that questions over Khashoggi remain.

She added that only the Saudis can provide answers to the questions.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he is "deeply concerned to hear President Erdogan describe Jamal Khashoggi murder as pre-meditated."

*) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was 'brutal' and ‘premeditated’.

“Murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated”, Erdogan said in Ankara, adding that Turkey has strong evidence that the murder was planned.

He said the 18 Saudis suspected of carrying out the murder should be tried in Turkish courts, adding all those responsible for the killing must be punished regardless of rank — from the person who ordered his death to those who carried out the killing.

*) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is ready to cooperate in a possible probe into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s case at the UN, international courts or institutions.

He says Ankara has not shared any information with any country on Khashoggi’s case yet.

The Turkish foreign minister added that Saudi Arabia was more open to cooperation after phone call between Saudi King Salman and President Erdogan.

*) Leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli says all signs in Khashoggi's murder point to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

*) Saudi Arabia's stock market dived in early trade, on the opening day of a three-day investment conference, amid persistent investor concern about global reaction to the Khashoggi's killing.

The Saudi index fell 1.3 percent at 7,546 points in half an hour, with banks and petrochemical shares the biggest losers.

*) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir says the kingdom is committed to a "comprehensive investigation" of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Turkey and that such an incident 'can never happen again'

Monday, October 22, 2018

*) CIA Director Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey to work on the investigation into the death of the journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency and Reuters quoted US media and sources.

*) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi state TV tweeted.

Mnuchin said on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s explanation of the killing of Khashoggi was a “good first step but not enough”, adding that it was premature to discuss sanctions against Riyadh over the incident.

*) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called the killing of the journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a “monstrosity” and vowed to halt all German arms exports to Saudi Arabia until the case is cleared up.

Merkel first called for a stop to arms exports on Sunday, raising questions about whether that would also affect weapons deliveries that had previously been approved. Her spokesman told reporters earlier on Monday that was being reviewed.

*)Trump said that he is unsatisfied with Saudi Arabia's explanations of what happened to Khashoggi, but he does not want to lose investment from Riyadh. "I am not satisfied with what I have heard," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he thought more would be known about the controversial case "very soon."

*) Unnamed sources with links to the Saudi royal family told Reuters that Saud al Qahtani, a top aide for Crown Prince Mohammed who was allegedly behind Khashoggi's killing, gave orders to a team of 15 hitmen over Skype.

According to one high-ranking Arab source with access to intelligence and links to members of Saudi Arabia’s royal court, Qahtani was beamed into a room of the Saudi consulate via Skype after Khashoggi arrived at the consulate. A Turkish intelligence source relayed that at one point Qahtani told his men to dispose of Khashoggi and then said: "Bring me the head of the dog."

*)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Saudi Arabia remains an important "brotherly and friendly country" and that Ankara does not want ties with Riyadh to be harmed.

Briefing reporters following a Cabinet meeting, Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey was obligated to investigate any killing that takes place within its borders, referring to Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

He said, "The approach of our president from the beginning has been extremely clear: that nothing concerning this incident remains a secret. Rather than making it an issue between the two countries, there has been a determination for the incident to be brought to light."

*) British Prime Minister Theresa May calls for the "truth" over Khashoggi's killing.

*) TRT World obtains exclusive CCTV footage of a suspect leaving a Saudi consulate vehicle in a parking lot in Istanbul's Sultangazi district.

The footage shows a man driving a BMW approach the already-parked Mercedes vehicle that belonged to the Saudi consulate.

Later, the unidentified man is seeing transferring a package from the Mercedes into the BMW, that also bore diplomatic number plates, before driving away.

*) Spokesman for Turkey's governing AK Party Omer Celik says Jamal Kashoggi's killing was a violently planned and a very complicated murder with a lot of effort put into covering it up.

The AK Party spokesman said the results of the investigation into journalist's killing will be revealed and that those found responsible will be punished. He added that no one will ever think about attempting something like this again.

*) Police have found an abandoned car in a private parking lot in Istanbul with diplomatic plates that indicate it belongs to the Saudi consulate and match those of the car seen outside the building when Khashoggi disappeared, sources tell TRT World.

The vehicle's registration documents obtained by TRT World, show that the vehicle was bought in 2011 with the owner as the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

*) An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the Saudi assertion that Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in the kingdom's Istanbul's consulate, one of several accounts of the journalist's disappearance to have emerged from Riyadh.

"One cannot help but wonder how there could have been a 'fistfight' between 15 young expert fighters ... and a 60-year-old Khashoggi, alone and defenceless," said Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan in the AK Party.

"It explains no aspect of the incident according to all the information reached - on the contrary, it leads to even more questions," Aktay, who is also a close friend of Khashoggi, wrote in a column in Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak. "The more one thinks about it, the more it feels like our intelligence is being mocked," he wrote.

*) CNN releases video of what it says is a Saudi operative disguised as Jamal Khashoggi leaving the back door of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, the day of his killing, to try to make it look like the journalist had left the building alive.

The video later shows the man, still dressed in Khashoggi's attire, entering a public toilet near the Blue Mosque in Istanbul's Fatih district and then emerging in his own clothing in an attempt to blend into crowd.

The man in the video was identified by a Turkish official as Mustafa al Madani, who was part of the hit squad, sent to kill the journalist at the Saudi consulate.

Sunday, October 21, 2018

*) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir says that Khashoggi's "murder" was a "tremendous mistake," that was carried out by individuals acting "out of the scope of their authority."

Speaking in an interview onFox News, Jubeir said the Saudi leadership initially believed Khashoggi had left its consulate in Istanbul, where he was last seen on October 2, and that the kingdom did not know the where his body was.

*) Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's son, Salah, to express their condolences, the Saudi Press Agency said late on Sunday.

*) Turkey's President Erdogan and US President Trump held phone conversation on Sunday and agreed that the slain journalist Khashoggi's case need to be cleared up with all aspects, the Turkish presidency said.

*) Istanbul’s governorate ruled a protection order for Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Khashoggi. The Istanbul Governor’s Office ordered protection for Cengiz, said a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

*) US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican close to Trump, said, “I think it stretches credulity to believe the crown prince wasn’t involved in this,”

Talking to “Fox News Sunday,” he added that Mohammad Bin Salman should be replaced and the US should re-consider its arms sales to the kingdom not just because Khashoggi's killing but also over the war in Yemen.

*) Britain, Germany and France issued a joint statement condemning the killing of Khashoggi, saying there is an "urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened."

In a statement Sunday, the governments said attacks on journalists are unacceptable and "of utmost concern to our three nations." They said the "hypotheses" proposed so far in the Saudi investigation need to be backed by facts to be considered credible.

*) Germany will not export arms to Saudi Arabia while the current uncertainty over the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi persists, Merkel said.

Campaigning for her party in a regional election, Merkel said "First, we condemn this act in the strongest terms. Second, there is an urgent need to clarify what happened - we are far from this having been cleared up and those responsible held to account ... As far as arms exports are concerned, those can't take place in the current circumstances."

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier later also pressed for a joint European Union position on Saudi Arabia.

*) Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will make a statement on Khashoggi during his party's group meeting at parliament on Tuesday.

*) Sources told TRT that Istanbul’s Chief Prosecutor has called 28 more Saudi consulate staff, including Turkish and foreign nationals, to give testimony on Monday over Khashoggi's disappearance.

*) US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed he won't attend an investment conference in Riyadh and said information coming in from Saudi's on Khashoggi incident is a "good first step but obviously not enough."

Mnuchin said it is premature to comment on possible US sanctions against Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi incident and added that he has 'no reason to believe' Riyadh will not honour commitments to cover any oil supply shortage that arise as a result of the sanctions on Iran.

*) A senior Saudi government official has laid out a new version of Khashoggi's death inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that contradicts previous explanations from the kingdom in many key areas, according to a Reuters report.

The latest account, provided by a Saudi official who requested anonymity, includes details on how the team of 15 Saudi nationals sent to confront Khashoggi on October 2 had threatened him with being drugged and kidnapped and then killed him in a chokehold when he resisted.

A member of the team then dressed in Khashoggi's clothes to make it appear as if he had left the consulate, the report adds.

After denying any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance for two weeks, Saudi Arabia had later said he had died in a fistfight at the consulate. An hour later, another Saudi official attributed the death to a chokehold, which the senior official reiterated.

*) Canada condemned Saudi Arabia's account of the death of Jamal Khashoggi as inconsistent and not credible, calling for a "thorough" investigation.

"The explanations offered to date lack consistency and credibility," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

*) Condemning Khashoggi's killing by Saudi operatives, New Zealand joins a long list of countries and international companies and media sponsors that have pulled out the upcoming "Davos in the Desert" investment summit in Saudi Arabia.

New Zealand's Trade Minister David Parker said in the statement no officials will attend the upcoming Future Investment Initiative, being held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh next week.

Saturday, October 20, 2018

*) US President Trump says he is not satisfied with Saudi Arabia's handling of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, and that many questions remain unanswered.

Trump also warned against halting a Saudi arms deal, saying it would hurt American jobs.

*) Saudi Arabia deployed an online army to harass Jamal Khashoggi and other critics of the kingdom on Twitter, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The efforts to attack Khashoggi and other influential Saudis, and sway public opinion against them on the social media service, included a so-called troll farm based in Riyadh and a suspected spy within Twitter that the kingdom utilised to monitor user accounts, the New York Times reported.

The Times reported Saudi operatives began a social media campaign to harass critics in 2010.

Saud al Qahtani, an adviser to the crown prince, created the strategy behind the effort, the newspaper said, citing US and Saudi officials. Qahtani was one of five officials Saudi King Salman has fired, according to Saudi state media, following the global controversy over Khashoggi's disappearance.

*) Germany's foreign minister is calling into question the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Heiko Maas told German public broadcaster ARD that "as long as these investigations continue, as long as we don't know what happened there, there's no basis for reaching positive decisions on arms exports to Saudi Arabia."

*) The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini called for a thorough investigation into the "deeply troubling" death of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and full accountability for those responsible.

"The European Union, like its partners, insists on the need for continued thorough, credible and transparent investigation, shedding proper clarity on the circumstances of the killing and ensuring full accountability of all those responsible for it," said a statement on Mogherini's behalf.

*) France condemns the killing of Khashoggi and wants an in-depth investigation of the case, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"The confirmation of Mr Jamal Khashoggi's death is a first step toward the establishment of the truth. However, many questions remain unanswered," Le Drian added.

*) Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Al Samaani said the murder of Khashoggi happened on a territory under Saudi sovereignty and it will reach the courts when all requirements have been completed.

*) Amnesty International says Saudi Arabia should "immediately produce" Khashoggi's body so that independence forensic experts can conduct an autopsy in line with international standards.

*) Yemen praised decisions made by the Saudi king in relation to the death of Khashoggi, according to the Saudi-backed government's state news agency.

*) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed dissatisfaction with Saudi Arabia's version of events at a regional convention of her Christian Democratic Union party in eastern Germany.

“They still haven’t been cleared up and of course we demand that they be cleared up,” she said.

*) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that further investigations are needed.

"A lot still remains uncertain. What happened? How did he die? Who is responsible? I expect and I hope that all relevant facts will be clear as soon as possible," Rutte told reporters in Copenhagen.

*) The Turk-Arab Media Association, of which Khashoggi was a member, said it wanted all those involved in the plot – right up to the highest rung – to be punished.

"We demand that not only the 18 men but those who commanded (the killing) are punished," said Turan Kislakci, the head of the association, speaking outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

*) Egypt praised what it called the "decisive" and "brave" actions taken by Saudi King Salman, adding that it offered its condolences to Khashoggi's family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.

*) Britain's Foreign Office says it is considering the Saudi report confirming Khashoggi's death, and reiterated that those responsible must be held to account.

*) Turkey will "never allow a cover-up" of the killing of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, deputy head of Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party Numan Kurtulmus said. "It's not possible for the Saudi administration to wiggle itself out of this crime if it's confirmed," Kurtulmus said.

*) Speaking to reporters on his way back from a visit to Moldova, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We can't leave this situation like this."

He said authorities are working to establish exactly what happened to Khashoggi.

*) French daily Le Figaro reports that a council from the Saudi ruling family are discussing the possibility of replacing Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The report cites a diplomatic source in Paris and a Saudi source in Riyadh.

*) Saudi Arabia said preliminary results of an investigation indicate journalist Jamal Khashoggi died after a fight broke out between the prominent Riyadh critic and people who met him in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi state TV said investigations are still underway and that 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested so far.

*) US 'saddened' by confirmation of Khashoggi death, offers condolences to his family, fiancée, friends - White House, in a statement.

The US president said he found the Saudi version of events credible, a position not shared by at least some senior US lawmakers, including usual Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham.

"First, we were told Mr Khashoggi supposedly left the consulate and there was blanket denial of any Saudi involvement. Now, a fight breaks out and he's killed in the consulate, all without knowledge of Crown Prince [bin Salman]," Graham said.

"The Saudis very clearly seem to be buying time and buying cover. But this action raises more questions than it answers and there is no way the world will wait for 30 days for a Saudi investigation to be done," said Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal.

*) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is "deeply troubled" by the confirmation of Khashoggi's death, and stresses the need for an investigation into the circumstances and that those responsible be held fully accountable.

Friday, October 19, 2018

*) US President Trump says he will have Congress involved in determining what to do over Khashoggi case, might consider sanctions.

"It is too early to say, we are doing investigation‚ we are going to get to the bottom of it... I will have Congress involved."

Trump says he might know "a lot by Monday" in Khashoggi case.

*) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US has a "wide range" of responses if Saudi Arabia if found culpable for Khashoggi's death.

"We'll certainly consider a wide range of potential responses, but I think the important thing to do is that the facts come out," Pompeo told Voice of America radio.

*) Sources tell TRT World, Turkish staff being questioned about the investigation into disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi tell prosecutors that they know very little, were warned by Saudi authorities not to speak about the matter, are worried about their safety and they were given two days holiday (Monday and Tuesday) before the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, not 1 day as previously reported

*) US Federal Reserve officials are monitoring the case of Khashoggi and the possibility that any sanctions against Saudi Arabia could disrupt oil markets, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

*) Employees of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul are giving testimony at the Turkish prosecutor's office, Anadolu news agency said on Friday, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

*) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denies Ankara gave 'any kind of audio tape' on Khashoggi to the US.

He further says that Ankara will share results of investigation on Khashoggi's disappearance with the world.

*) Sources tell TRT World that local employees of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are being called to testify to the prosecutor's office in the Khashoggi case.

*) More than 40 lawmakers have urged Trump to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on those responsible for Khashoggi's alleged murder.

"If your immediate investigation and determination are consistent with ongoing media reports about this outrageous action, we urge strong, comprehensive sanctions," members of the House of Representatives said in a letter.

*) Twitter suspended a network of suspected bots that were pushing pro-Saudi Arabia talking points over Khashoggi's disappearance during the past week, according to a news article published on the NBCNews website.

Twitter was made aware of some of the bots after NBC News presented it with a list of hundreds of accounts that simultaneously tweeted and retweeted the same pro-Saudi government content.

The list was compiled by Josh Russell, an Indiana-based information technology professional who has previously identified foreign influence campaigns online, most of which were from Russia.

*) France has suspended some political visits to Saudi Arabia over the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the country's president said.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Emmanuel Macron said a planned trip by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to attend an economic conference has been cancelled.

*) Trump said it "certainly looks" US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

"It certainly looks that way to me," Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base when asked if Khashoggi was dead.

Trump did not said what he based his conclusion on. But he said the consequences for the Saudis "will have to be very severe" if they are found to have killed him.

Thursday, October 18, 2018

*)President Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not have enough information about Khashoggi's unexplained disappearance to justify spoiling ties with Riyadh.

Putin told a discussion forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that Moscow did not really know what had happened in the case, that it was a pity that the journalist had gone missing, and that Russia would wait for details.

*) Saudi rulers are considering to blame a top intelligence official for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, The New York Times cited three people with knowledge of the Saudi plans.

The three people cited by the Times article said that even though the investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance is underway, the Saudis are indicating that General Ahmed al Assiri is the culprit and have already briefed people close to the White House and forwarded the name of Crown Prince Mohammed's close aide.

*) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that Washington takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the US will respond.

Pompeo addressed reporters after briefing Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey and said the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into the disappearance.

"I told President Trump this morning we ought to give them a few more days to complete that, so that we too have a complete understanding of the facts," Pompeo said.

*) Turkish police have conducted a search to find the remains Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul's Belgrad Forest, sources tell TRT World.

The Washington Post also reported that Turkish investigators had expanded their search to two wooded areas in the outskirts of Istanbul including Belgrad forest and a farmland in Yalova province.

*) More than two weeks after Khashoggi went missing, The Washington Post has published a new column by the missing Saudi writer titled, "Jamal Khashoggi: What the Arab world needs most is free expression," in which he warns that governments in the Middle East "have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate."

A note affixed to the top of the column by the Post Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah said she received the essay from Khashoggi's translator and assistant a day after he was reported missing. In the op-ed Khashoggi recounted the imprisonment of a prominent writer who spoke against the Saudi establishment.

*) Four prominent human rights and press freedom groups urged Turkey to request a United Nations investigation to prevent a "whitewash" of the alleged crime.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders said such a probe established by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would finally clear up the affair.

*) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter he "will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," after meeting with Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mnuchin's announcement sent stocks tumbling on Wall Street.

Netherlands and France also earlier announced they will not attend the conference in Saudi capital Riyadh next week after Khashoggi's disappearance. Netherlands have also cancelled a scheduled trade mission to the kingdom.

British trade minister Liam Fox also decided not to attend an investment summit in Riyadh, a government spokesman said.

*) Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul says the case is being 'thoroughly' investigated and results are expected to be released soon.

*) Turkey's Sabah newspaper publishes stills from surveillance video showing a member of Prince Mohammed's entourage to the US walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before Khashoggi went missing there.

*) The New York Timesreports that audio recordings reveal how journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and beheaded after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The New York Times quotes senior Turkish officials who allegedly passed on gruesome details from the recordings.

Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak has also given details from the recordings saying Khashoggi was dismembered in just a few minutes.

*) Turkish crime scene investigators and forensics team left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul early Thursday morning after an overnight search.

Turkish investigators searched both the consulate and the consul's residence in Istanbul for a second time.

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

*) The US has requested audio and video evidence concerning Khashoggi's disappearance "if it exists," Trump said on Wednesday.

"We have asked for it. If it exists we have asked for it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump continued to stand by Saudi Arabia but said he is "not giving cover at all" to Riyadh, whom he repeatedly called a close US ally.

*) Turkish police arrived at the residence of the Saudi consul to conduct a search. Eleven Saudi officials also arrived at the residence earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation at the Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul will continue and all consular vehicles use will be inspected, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after his meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara.

Cavusoglu said Pompeo communicated Trump’s messages and concerns regarding Khashoggi’s disappearance to President Erdogan.

*) Pompeo flew in from Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with King Salman his son Crown Prince Mohammed and Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir.

"In each of those meetings I stressed the importance of them conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. They made a commitment to do that.

"They said it would be a thorough, complete and transparent investigation," he said. "They indicated they understood that getting that done in a timely, rapid fashion so they could begin to answer important questions."

*) Turkish officials said on Tuesday that the search of Saudi consul's Istanbul home is not over and will continue once the disagreements between the two sides are resolved.

Sources say, investigators did not have the same access to the home as they did to the Saudi consulate building.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Saudi leaders strongly denied any knowledge of what took place in their Istanbul consulate during a visit by the US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and promised a serious and credible investigation.

He said, "My assessment from these meetings is that there is serious commitment to determine all the facts and ensure accountability, including accountability for Saudi Arabia’s senior leaders or senior officials."

*) Trump Tuesday criticised rapidly mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the case of the missing journalist, warning of a rush to judgment.

"I think we have to find out what happened first," he said. "Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned."

Earlier, Trump said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed denied knowing what happened in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi vanished two weeks ago.

*) Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of industrialised nations say they are very troubled by Khashoggi's disappearance and say those responsible must be held to account.

The statement from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States as well as the European Union affirms their commitment to defending freedom of expression and protection of a free press and encourages Turkish-Saudi collaboration.

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

*) Republican Senator Lindsey Graham took a dig at the Saudi crown prince, calling him a “wrecking ball” and “toxic” figure.

In an interview to Fox News, the South Carolina Republican said it was up to Trump to decide the US’s course of action, but he said, “I know what I’m going to do: We’ll sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia,” according to Wall Street Journal.

“Nothing happens in Saudi Arabia without MBS knowing about it,” Graham said, using the acronym for prince Mohammed bin Salman.

*) Turkish officials had earlier confirmed to CNN that Khashoggi’s body was dismembered after he was killed at Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate two weeks ago. The Washington Post was also provided with scans of passports that Turkish officials say were carried by seven men who were part of a Saudi team involved in the killing.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman unwaveringly denies knowledge of what happened to Khashoggi, Trump said on Tuesday. "Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate," Trump said on Twitter. "He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly," he added.

*) Police teams arrived at the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul and started searching in relation to the disappearance of Khashoggi.

*) Saudi Arabia's consul to Istanbul on Tuesday left the Turkish city bound for Riyadh on a scheduled flight, reports said, as Turkey prepared to search his residence in the probe.

Consul general Mohammed al Otaibi took off for Riyadh on a 1400 GMT flight from Istanbul, the Haber-Turk newspaper reported on its website. The state-run Anadolu news agency also reported he had left Turkey. The website of Ataturk International Airport showed a flight of flag-carrier Saudia took off for Riyadh at 1400 GMT.

Security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Otaibi flew out. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the consul left the country.

*) A high-level Turkish official speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation said police have found "certain evidence" during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Khashoggi was killed there.

The official did not provide details on the evidence that was recovered during the hours-long search at the diplomatic mission that ended early on Tuesday.

This information comes after Prince Mohammed told US top diplomat Mike Pompeo that they are "strong and old allies", during talks earlier in the day.

Both men were seen smiling and exchanging pleasantries ahead of a closed-door meeting to discuss the case.

"We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together - the past, the day of, tomorrow," Prince Mohammed told Pompeo.

Earlier, Pompeo expressed concern about the disappearance of Khashoggi during a meeting with Saudi foreign minister and thanked King Salman for his commitment to investigating it, the State Department said.

*) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said no confession from Saudi side has been made yet regarding the missing journalist.

Cavusoglu said his US counterpart Pompeo will bring information from Saudi Arabia to Turkey regarding Khashoggi when he arrives in Ankara on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Turkey has given the prosecutor permission to ask for the testimony of people at the Saudi consulate who it deems is related to the investigation into the disappearance.

*) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes a reasonable opinion will be reached as soon as possible in the investigation, saying the search in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul will continue with the investigation also looking into toxic materials.

Erdogan said there is a possibility that parts of the Saudi consulate had been repainted.

Turkish police will also be searching the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul as part of their investigation, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.

The time of the search was not made public.

*) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called on Saudi Arabia and Turkey to reveal all they know about the disappearance and possible murder Khashoggi.

She said, "Immunity should not be used to impede investigations into what happened and who is responsible."

Her spokesperson during a UN Human Rights Council briefing said, "Considering the seriousness of situation, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, believes the inviolability and immunity of relevant premises and officials ensured by the 1963 treaty of Vienna Convention should be waved immediately. Immunity should not be used to impede the investigation into what happened. Two weeks is too much time for not allowing a forensic investigation. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey are both signatories to the Vienna Convention."

Turkish investigators who searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul took evidence including soil samples, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday.

"The Turkish crime scene investigators carried out searches in the consulate and took the things deemed necessary," the official told Reuters.

Early on Tuesday morning, a Saudi team investigating the Khashoggi disappearance left the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul.

A few hours earlier, a team of around 10 Turkish police investigators and a prosecutor left after a nine-hour search.

Monday, October 15, 2018

Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unnamed sources.

One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said. The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, the cable news outlet said.

The Wall Street Journal, also cited people familiar with the matter, who said the kingdom is weighing whether to say that rogue operatives killed Khashoggi by mistake during an interrogation.

The Journal, like CNN, said the Saudi statement has not been finalised.

Trump said he had seen a media report that Saudi officials might say Khashoggi was killed during an unauthorised interrogation, but "nobody knows" if this was an official report.

Calling Khashoggi's disappearance a "terrible situation," he further said that the US is working with Saudi Arabia and Turkey to figure out what happened.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc's Google became the latest company to drop out of a business conference in Saudi Arabia.

Google said in a statement that Google Cloud Chief Executive Diane Greene would not attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh starting October 23.

Earlier, a joint Saudi-Turkish team entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to search it, nearly two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi.

The Turkish team arrived on Monday afternoon shortly after 1500 GMT to the consulate in Istanbul's upscale 4th Levent neighbourhood as journalists filmed and shot photographs of their arrival.

A Saudi team had arrived at the building some half an hour beforehand and were greeted by Turkish prosecutor Hasan Yilmaz who was already waiting at the entrance.

It's unclear what kind of search the officials will conduct and if it will involve forensics, especially since Khashoggi disappeared some two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Trump suggested on Monday that “rogue killers” could be responsible for the Saudi journalist’s disappearance after a personal phone call in which Trump said Saudi Arabia’s King Salman strongly denied any knowledge of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump also announced he’d dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Kingdom and anywhere else necessary to get to the bottom of the suspected murder of Khashoggi.

Pompeo is expected to stop in Turkey after his trip to Saudi Arabia to talk with King Salman about the missing journalist, a National Security Council spokesman said on Monday.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the weekend ordered the Saudi public prosecutor to open an internal investigation into the Khashoggi case, partly due to information received from Turkish authorities, a Saudi official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink will not attend a high-profile Saudi Arabia investor conference amid concerns over Khashoggi's fate. BlackRock is currently the world's largest asset manager with $6.29 trillion in assets under management as of December 2017. Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman is also not attending the Future Investment Initiative conference, dubbed 'Davos in the desert', according to Reuters. Blackstone is the world's biggest manager of alternative investments.

Sunday, October 14, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with Saudi King Salman stressed forming a joint working group to probe the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Turkish presidential source said.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had rejected threats to punish it over the journalist's disappearance, saying the kingdom would retaliate against any sanctions with tougher measures.

The comments came after Trump threatened "severe punishment" for Riyadh if it turned out the Riyadh critic was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the British, French, and German governments directly appealed to Saudi Arabia “to provide a complete and detailed response” to Khashoggi's disappearance.

The list of top business executives and international companies pulling out of a high-profile economic conference Riyadh will host later this month continues to grow.

The latest high-profile name to withdraw was JP Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, although the company did not elaborate on the reasons for Dimon's decision not to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference. Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford has also canceled plans to attend the event.

The Saudi stock market fell as much as 7 percent in early trade on Sunday, one of the first signs of economic pain Riyadh could suffer over the affair. By close, it had recovered some losses, ending down 3.5 percent and losing $16.5 billion of market value.

Meanwhile, former CIA Director John Brennan told NBC Saudi Arabia's denials of involvement in the alleged murder of Khashoggi "ring hollow."

“If Khashoggi had disappeared in Turkey when he was at a hotel or a private residence, I think there is plausible deniability on the part of the Saudi government. But he disappeared when there is video evidence of him being at the consulate," Brennan said.

"Their denials ring hollow, very much ring hollow. To go after a permanent resident of the United States who writes for The Washington Post, and doing it on foreign soil, at a diplomatic mission, to me it would be inconceivable. That such an operation would be run by the Saudis without the knowledge of the day-to-day decision maker of Saudi Arabia, that's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I think it is just beyond reality."

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Turkey expects cooperation from Saudi Arabia in the Khashoggi cause, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu said in London. He said there is consensus on forming a joint working group with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's interior minister rejected claims there were orders to kill the missing Riyadh critic and journalist, describing them as "baseless allegations and lies".

Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef said his country was "in compliance with international laws and conventions," the official Saudi Press Agency reported him saying.

TRT World sources denied Turkish newspaper Sabah 's report that Khashoggi may have used his Apple Watch to record his own torture and murder at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

Sabah reported that the audio of his "interrogation, torture and possible killing was recorded and automatically sent to both his iPhone and cloud account."

The Saudi team investigating Khashoggi's disappearance was to meet prosecutors in Istanbul on Saturday. The team reached Ankara on Friday.

Trump said in a CBS interview aired on Saturday that there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Friday, October 12

Trump declared the US will uncover the truth about what happened to Khashoggi. Trump told reporters that he has not talked to Saudi Arabia's King Salman but will call the royal leader soon.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its appreciation to Turkey for agreeing to form a "joint action team," adding that the kingdom is keen "to sustain the security and safety of its citizenry, wherever they might happen to be."

The Saudi authorities have an “obligation” to divulge the fate of missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi, according to UK-based rights watchdog Amnesty International.

Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s MENA regional director, said, “The crimes of enforced disappearance and murder are unacceptable. If the reports are true of the assassination of Khashoggi inside the consulate, it means that it [Saudi Arabia] is responsible for execution outside the country.”

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country wants to know "the whole truth" about Khashoggi's disappearance and he will discuss the issue with Saudi authorities and the Turkish president in the coming days.

Several major media organisations reconsidered their involvement in the upcoming Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative scheduled to be held in Riyadh later this month, over Khashoggi's disappearance. Heads of the World Bank and big-ticket companies such as AOL and Uber also announced they will not be attending the conference that is widely known as the “Davos of the Middle East.”

Major US defence contractors expressed concern to the Trump administration that lawmakers angered by the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi will block further arms deals with Saudi Arabia, a senior US official said.

Meanwhile, an exiled member of the Saudi royal family, Khaled bin Farhan al Saud, told The Independent that Saudi authorities had a similar plot to kidnap him from the Saudi consulate in Cairo, 10 days before Jamal Khashoggi went missing.

The 41-year-old exiled prince, who lives in Germany, further said that five other grandsons of late King Abdul Aziz, founder of the modern Saudi kingdom, had tried to express their dissent against Khashoggi's disappearance.

He added that the princes were detained by Saudi authorities and their whereabouts are not known since then.

Thursday, October 11

The Washington Post reported that the Turkish government has told US officials it has audio and video recordings which show how Khashoggi was "interrogated, tortured and then murdered" inside the consulate before his body was dismembered.

US Department of State officials weren't immediately available for comment.

Separately, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey accepted a Saudi proposal to form a joint-working group to investigate Khashoggi's disappearance.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would release information about what happened with Khashoggi after an investigation.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that US intelligence intercepts outlined a Saudi plan to detain Khashoggi.

The Post, citing anonymous US officials familiar with the intelligence, said Prince Mohammed ordered an operation to lure Khashoggi from his home in Virginia to Saudi Arabia and then detain him.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker says he has reviewed US intelligence reports suggesting that Khashoggi was killed on October 2, the day he went to the consulate.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned that sanctions would have to be imposed at the "highest levels" of the Saudi government if it were found that the state was behind the disappearance and reported death of Jamal Khashoggi,

Corker and Top Democrat Bob Menendez are triggering an investigation into his disappearance.

Turkish authorities have said he was killed by an elite Saudi "hit squad." The Saudi government has dismissed that allegation.

Erdogan said on Thursday, "If a bird flew, if a mosquito appeared, these systems would catch them, and [I believe] they [the Saudis] would have the most advanced of systems."

Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers and an autopsy expert were part of a 15-member team from the kingdom that targeted missing writer, local Turkish media reported.

Security sources earlier told TRT World one of the men was Salah Muhammed al Tubaigy who heads a “Forensic Evidence Unit” in Saudi Arabia’s “General Security Directorate."

Meanwhile, Trump appeared reluctant to consider blocking arms sales to the Kingdom over the disappearance, citing economic reasons.

He has said he spoke with the Saudis about what he called a "bad situation," and also said the US was working "very closely" with Turkey.

Wednesday, October 10

Photos of the 15 men thought to be the Saudi ‘hit squad’ checking in to hotels in Istanbul circulated and were identified by Turkish media who cited officials.

TRT World also obtained footage showing Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate on October 2. A screenshot of Khashoggi entering the consulate taken by a Turkish police camera, at 1:14pm on October 2 is the last known image seen of the writer who was living in exile between Washington, DC and Istanbul.

Turkish security sources told TRT World that the ‘hit squad’ took CCTV footage from the consulate with them when they left Turkey.

Tuesday, October 9

Saudi officials offered to allow Turkey to search the premises of the consulate in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, UN human rights expert David Kaye called for an independent international investigation into the disappearance, urging that the probe "should not be politicised."

He said the case has created a dilemma for the Turkish government. It "puts basically the Turks in the position of having both to maintain a diplomatic relationship and to deal with a real important, high-profile investigation."

Monday, October 8

Turkish officials said they suspect the Washington Post contributor was killed at the Saudi Consulate and that his body was later removed from the building. The Saudi consulate says Khashoggi left its premises.

Erdogan said the kingdom has the responsibility to prove its claim that the missing Saudi journalist left the consulate alive.

The Saudi ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the ministry to request Riyadh's cooperation in the investigation, a Turkish official said. Turkey also requested permission to search the consulate building.

Week of October 1, 2018

Turan Kislakci, Khashoggi’s friend, said on October 7 that officials told him to "make your funeral preparations" as the Washington Post contributor "was killed" at the Saudi Consulate.

"What was explained to us is this: He was killed, make your funeral preparations," Kislakci said. "We called a few other places, but they said, 'We have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way, we will announce it tomorrow or the day after.'"

A Turkish official said on October 6 that an "initial assessment" by police concluded Khashoggi had been killed at the consulate.

The Washington Post printed a blank column in its newspaper on October 5, in solidarity with Khashoggi titled "A missing voice" and called on Prince Mohammed to ensure he "is free and able to continue his work."

Supporters held rallies outside the consulate during the week. Press freedom groups called on Salman to ensure Khashoggi's safety.