USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, the latest blow for an organisation that has struggled to recover from scandal after former national team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused hundreds of gymnasts.

The organisation filed for protection from creditors in US Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis, according to court records.

“Our organization is a financially solid going concern but for the hundred lawsuits that we do have out there,” Kathryn Carson, the chairwoman of the USAG board, said on a conference call with reporters. “That is the primary reason that we made this filing, to use the Chapter 11 process as a vehicle for resolving those claims.”

Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in two different trials in Michigan last February after more than 350 women testified about abuse at his hands.