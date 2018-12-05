CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue
Speaking for Noah, Mike Acosta told the audience that the show "was a little different" in that Noah was ordered not to speak, or risk needing surgery. He didn't elaborate on what caused the vocal problem or how long Noah will be unable to speak.
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue
In this September 29, 2015 file photo, Trevor Noah appears on set during a taping of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" in New York. / AP
December 5, 2018

Fans of "The Daily Show" got to see Trevor Noah host on Tuesday night's Comedy Central broadcast. But they didn't get to hear him.

The reason: Noah has lost his voice and is under doctor's orders not to utter a word.

The show began as usual, with the theme song playing and the audience cheering as the South African-born comedian walked onto the set and sat at his desk. But when the camera pointed at the desk, the TV audience saw comedian Mike Acosta already there.

Acosta explained that Noah lost his voice after his visit to South Africa this past weekend to take part in events to mark the centennial birth of former president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. Clips from the visit were featured on Monday's show.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking as Noah, Acosta said, "over the weekend, I lost my voice and my doctor told me not to speak at all or I might get surgery, so I cannot say a word. Luckily, I have Mike Acosta to be my voice for today." Acosta went on to read the monologue as Noah made hand and facial gestures to go along with the setups and punch lines.

Using Noah's words, Acosta joked that while his voice "might not be as soothing," he would be able to "say everything just the way I was going to say it, including the n-word. Just joking, he'll be fired before the word leaves his lips."

When the subject did turn to racial issues, Acosta backed off, pretending to receive an urgent phone call. Another "Daily Show" comedian, Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to do those jokes.

It's unclear how Comedy Central will handle the "Daily Show" hosting duties going forward.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal