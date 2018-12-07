Some 3.9 billion people are now using the Internet, meaning that for the first time more than half of the global population is online, the United Nations said on Friday.

The UN agency for information and communication technologies, ITU chief Houlin Zhou said in a statement that "By the end of 2018, we will surpass the 50/50 milestone for Internet use".

"This represents an important step towards a more inclusive global information society," he said, adding though that "far too many people around the world are still waiting to reap the benefits of the digital economy."

Technology and business innovation

He called for more support to "technology and business innovation so that the digital revolution leaves no one offline."

According to ITU, the world's richest countries have been showing slow and steady growth in Internet use, which has risen from 51.3 percent of their populations in 2005 to 80.9 percent now.