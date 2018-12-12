CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' puts new spin on racial injustice
The stage adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved book opens on Broadway this week, staring Jeff Daniels as the upstanding small town white lawyer Atticus Finch who takes on the case of a black man wrongfully accused of rape in the Depression-era south.
Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' puts new spin on racial injustice
A poster of the Aaron Sorkin's Broadway version of To Kill A Mockingbird. Image: www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com
By Gizem Taşkın
December 12, 2018

Almost 60 years after it was first published as a book, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opens this week in a first Broadway theatre adaptation whose themes of racial injustice are just as relevant today.

Yet writer Aaron Sorkin says despite the book’s familiarity as a beloved classic of American literature and movies, audiences are in for something different. 

“Thirty seconds in and you’re just in a different place watching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ the way you’ve never watched it before,” said Sorkin, the creator of political TV series “West Wing,” and who wrote the stage adaptation.

The Broadway version, opening on Thursday, stars Jeff Daniels as the upstanding small-town white lawyer Atticus Finch who takes on the case of a black man wrongfully accused of rape in the Depression-era south.

The play was the subject of a bitter lawsuit earlier this year in which the estate of author Harper Lee accused Sorkin and the producers of deviating too much from the beloved 1960s novel and tying the play too close to today’s social climate. Lee died in 2016 at age 89.

RECOMMENDED

The dispute was settled in May without either side giving details. According to those who have seen the play in preview, one difference in the stage adaptation is allowing the main black characters more opportunities to speak up than the novel.

“Racism has been with us since the beginning of America, and then here it is again,” said Daniels. “What the play does is speak to that a little bit - that tolerance of trying to look away when it happens.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird” has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide and was made into an Oscar-winning movie in 1962, starring Gregory Peck as Finch. It has been produced for the stage in various US cities and in London but this is the first time “Mockingbird” has come to Broadway.

Gbenga Akinnagbe, who plays accused rapist Tom Robinson, said the circumstances faced by his character are still happening in courtrooms across the United States.

“So, it doesn’t feel like a period piece to me. It doesn’t feel like a period piece other than the clothes,” Akinnagbe said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links