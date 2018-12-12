The Catholic church's Pope Francis has removed two cardinals who have been hit by scandals from his group of close advisers, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The two are Cardinal George Pell of Australia and Francisco Javier Errazuriz of Chile. Both have been the subject of allegations related to sexual abuse – accusations they have denied.

A third cardinal who had been a member of the so-called C-9, Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was also leaving the group, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told a briefing on the C-9's latest meeting, which ended on Wednesday.