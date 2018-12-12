POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Pope removes two cardinals hit by scandal from group of close advisers
The two are Cardinal George Pell of Australia and Francisco Javier Errazuriz of Chile. Both have been the subject of allegations related to sexual abuse - accusations they deny.
Pope removes two cardinals hit by scandal from group of close advisers
A mass at the Vatican, October 14, 2018. / Reuters
By John Jirik
December 12, 2018

The Catholic church's Pope Francis has removed two cardinals who have been hit by scandals from his group of close advisers, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The two are Cardinal George Pell of Australia and Francisco Javier Errazuriz of Chile. Both have been the subject of allegations related to sexual abuse – accusations they have denied.

A third cardinal who had been a member of the so-called C-9, Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was also leaving the group, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told a briefing on the C-9's latest meeting, which ended on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

He said that the pope had written to the trio in October, thanking them for their work. None of the three attended the latest meeting.

Pell has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his job as the Vatican's economy minister to defend himself from prosecution for historical child sexual offences in Australia.

Victims of sexual abuse in Chile have accused Errazuriz of covering up abuse by others.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices