"A Star Is Born" led the pack in the movies category Wednesday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, seen as a bellwether in the run-up to the Oscars.

The music romance reboot earned Bradley Cooper a nod for best actor, Lady Gaga for best actress and Sam Elliott for best supporting actor. The fourth nomination was for best cast.

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white partner, came in second with three nominations for best actor (John David Washington), best supporting actor (Adam Driver) and best cast.

Other films nominated for best cast - the SAG's top award - are superhero movie "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and summer rom-com hit "Crazy Rich Asians."

On the television side, Amazon's breakout comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the Netflix drama "Ozark" led the pack with four nominations each.

Other shows nominated include FX's Cold War spy thriller "The Americans," NBC's "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale," the runaway hit series based on the dystopian 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood.

Among the plethora of actors nominated are Antonio Banderas, who received an outstanding performance nod for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso in the National Geographic mini-series "Genius," Patricia Arquette for "Escape at Dannamora," and Anthony Hopkins for "King Lear."

Some of the surprising snubs for movies include Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," seen as an Oscar frontrunner, "First Man," about Neil Armstrong's moon landing, and "Widows," about a group of women who try to pull off a heist after their husbands are killed in a botched robbery.

'Great perfomances ignored'