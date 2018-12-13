POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Austria investigating Russian biathlon team over alleged doping
The Russian Biathlon Union has revealed that Austrian police officers visited members of the nation's biathlon team to interview them over possible doping violations.
Austria investigating Russian biathlon team over alleged doping
Russia was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from this year's Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping across many sports, including biathlon. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 13, 2018

Austrian authorities are investigating five officials and five athletes from Russia's biathlon team over possible doping-related offences during the 2017 World Championship, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Thursday.

It said the accused had been handed information about proceedings under Austrian criminal law.

The officials are being investigated for the alleged "use of prohibited substances and/or methods for the purpose of doping," the IBU said.

"(Austria) ..is also conducting an investigation against five Russian biathlon athletes based on fraud in connection with doping."

The 2017 championship took place in the Alpine resort of Hochfilzen.

Austrian police on Wednesday interviewed members of the Russian biathlon team currently in Austria for the latest event in the Biathlon World Cup series, Russia's Biathlon Union (RBU) said.

RECOMMENDED

Yuri Ganus, director of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, said he was not aware of the exact reasons for the investigation. "We are eagerly waiting for the results of the probe," he told reporters in Moscow.

The RBU said before the investigation was publicly confirmed that Russia's biathlon team would continue to race in the World Cup series, the IBU Cup and other international competitions.

Last month, the IBU said four Russian athletes had been charged with anti-doping violations based on samples collected from 2012-15, after it analysed RUSADA laboratory data in Moscow.

Russia was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from this year's Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping across many sports, including biathlon. Moscow has denied the allegations.

A selection of Russian athletes with no history of doping, including four biathletes, were allowed to compete as neutrals on IOC invites.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices