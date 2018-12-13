“These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed,” US President Donald Trump tweeted on August 7 2018, shortly after the first round of US sanctions on Iran went into effect. All of the planned sanctions have taken effect gradually, following two “wind-down” periods ending on August 6 and November 4.

The sanctions followed US withdrawal from the 2015 accord, in which a group of world powers including the US, UK, China, Russia and Germany agreed to the removal of crippling economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran’s agreement to limit its nuclear programme, which became public in 2002.

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” Trump said.

Here’s a look at the impact of US sanctions on Iran:

“Iran is seeking alternative solutions”

With its far-reaching sanctions, the US has been aiming to push Tehran into economic isolation to bring it to the negotiating table with Trump for a new deal. In this way, the US planned for Iran to finally end its military involvement across the Middle East, says Seyed Hossein Mousavian, an Iranian policymaker and scholar who served on Iran's nuclear diplomacy team in negotiations.

According to Massoumeh Torfeh, A Research Associate specialising in Iran at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Tehran is dealing quite successfully with the sanctions by circumventing them through other countries.

The sanctions put pressure on the oil, petroleum and banking industries, while aiming to shut down purchasing or acquisition of the US dollar.

Some countries, like Turkey, India, Russia and China use their local currencies to trade with Iran.

This month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed that Iranian oil exports have improved since US sanctions.

With oil exports of 2.5 million barrels per day, Iran is a major oil exporter alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia. US officials have said the goal is to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero. According to a Reuters report, the sanctions brought Iran’s oil exports down to an estimated 1.5 million barrels per day (bdp) from 2.5 million bdp.

Torfeh says that rather than dealing with dollars, “Iran is talking with the European Union, China, Russia, and other countries to barter for its exports and imports,” as an alternative.

“In that way, Iranians have received several positive answers from South Korea, China, Russia, and Iraq,” Torfeh says, stating that it is Tehran’s way of trying to implement a regional barter system.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on December 11 that he would send a delegation to the US to seek an exemption, as the country faces regular protests over its lack of basic services.

Pressuring its allies to get in line with its sanctions, Washington has found support in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Some countries have been granted temporary waivers to buy energy from Iran, but it’s only on condition they reduce purchases over time.