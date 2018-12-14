POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Alvarez and Fielding say they're ready for super middleweight bout
Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding hold their final press conference at Madison Square Garden ahead of their 12-round super middleweight fight.
Alvarez and Fielding say they're ready for super middleweight bout
Boxers Canelo Alvarez, left, and Rocky Fielding pose for photos at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. / AP Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 14, 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding on Thursday held their final press conference ahead of their 15 December title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was no acrimony between the two fighters, who showed respect for each other and for the historic venue.

Fielding's WBA super-middleweight title will be on the line on Saturday, as Alvarez attempts to win a title in a third weight division. The pair will weigh-in on Friday.

RECOMMENDED

Mexico's Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is moving up to 168 pounds for the fight and is considered the heavy favourite against the British Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs).Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin in September to become the WBA and WBC middleweight titleholder while Fielding gained his super middleweight belt with a technical knockout over Tyron Zeuge in July.

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices