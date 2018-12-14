Founders of Tunisia's Red Vests campaign said Friday that they would stage peaceful demonstrations across the country in coming days.

On December 9, a group of Tunisian youth formally announced the establishment of the Red Vests protest movement with the ostensible aim of "saving Tunisia".

Campaign founder Riyad Jarad said at a recent press conference that the initiative had drawn its inspiration from France's Yellow Vest protesters.

"The initiative fundamentally makes economic and social demands; it is intended to represent the poor and marginalised," he said, asserting that no political parties or entities stood behind the campaign.