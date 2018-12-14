WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia's Red Vests vow to stage countrywide protests
Drawing inspiration from their French counterparts, Tunisia's Red Vests vow to fight for the country's "poor and marginalised".
Tunisia's Red Vests vow to stage countrywide protests
People carry flags as they protest the government's refusal to raise wages in Tunis, Tunisia, November 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 14, 2018

Founders of Tunisia's Red Vests campaign said Friday that they would stage peaceful demonstrations across the country in coming days.

On December 9, a group of Tunisian youth formally announced the establishment of the Red Vests protest movement with the ostensible aim of "saving Tunisia".

Campaign founder Riyad Jarad said at a recent press conference that the initiative had drawn its inspiration from France's Yellow Vest protesters.

"The initiative fundamentally makes economic and social demands; it is intended to represent the poor and marginalised," he said, asserting that no political parties or entities stood behind the campaign.

RECOMMENDED

According to Jarad, protesters are demanding stepped-up development, more job opportunities, better public education and health services, and improved living standards.

Campaign organiser Naguib al Dereidi said that 53 local coordination offices, and nine regional ones, had been set up countrywide over the course of the last week.

He held all the country's political parties, including those in opposition, responsible for Tunisia's deteriorating economic situation.

Yasin al Warghi, another campaign member, said that organisers had issued a total of 22 demands, including an increase in the country's minimum wage.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices