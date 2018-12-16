POLITICS
Canelo pummels Fielding in third round TKO at the Garden
Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez brutally overpowered England's Rocky Fielding with a dominant display on his New York City debut to become a three-weight world champion.
Canelo Alvarez (L) lands a punch against Rocky Fielding (R) during their WBA Super Middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2018 in New York City. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 16, 2018

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez proved too strong for Rocky Fielding as he delivered a third-round TKO on Saturday to easily win their WBA super middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden.

The 28-year-old Mexican, a heavy favourite, imposed his will from the opening bell, delivering punishing body shots and knocking down his outmatched British opponent a total of four times.

Alvarez, whose record improves to 51-1-2, sealed the win with a left hook that caused Fielding to take a knee and the referee to end the bout.

Despite standing taller at 6-foot-1 and enjoying a three-inch reach advantage, Fielding (27-2-0) entered the night as a clear underdog.

Alvarez, whose lone defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013, showed why as he became a three-division world champion and put himself in line for another headline fight against a more formidable opponent.

"I felt very strong. We did a good job and I feel very happy," Alvarez said.

"We'll enjoy this triumph and everything we've accomplished in 2018, and then we'll think about what is coming."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
