"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is the new box office king, collecting a solid $35.4 million during its first three days of release.

That's hardly the biggest opening for an animated film this year, but it does rank as the best start for a cartoon in the month of December.

Illumination's "Sing" previously held that title, debuting with $35 million in 2016.

Another weekend release, Warner Bros.' "The Mule," snagged second place with $17 million.

Clint Eastwood directed and stars in the R-rated crime drama about a nonagenarian who gets caught smuggling drugs for the cartel.

"The Mule," Eastwood's first acting gig since 2012's "Trouble With the Curve," brought out a much older crowd.

Moviegoers over the age of 35 accounted for 78 percent of audiences. In addition to Eastwood, "The Mule" cast includes Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, and Dianne Wiest.

Not all newcomers were able to stick the landing. Universal's "Mortal Engines" launched with a disastrous $7.5 million when it debuted in 3,103 venues.

That could be catastrophic for the sci-fi saga that cost over $100 million to make.