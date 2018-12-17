Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in one of three England-Germany clashes, while Manchester United will face PSG following the draw made at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who've reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.