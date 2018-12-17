A delegation from the Arab League General Secretariat will participate in ‘Riyadh, the Capital of Arab Media’ celebrations amid worldwide pressure on Saudi Arabia over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing on October 2. It remains to be seen whether the decision will prove contentious, given ongoing investigations into the death of Khashoggi.

A journalist and critic of the Saudi government, Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul while in self-imposed exile for fear of being arrested by the Saudi government. After denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's death for almost two weeks, Riyadh later admitted that he was killed in its consulate in a planned murder.

The killing of the journalist has piled pressure on Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchies, and brought international attention to freedom of expression, especially in the media.

The event, which will take place on December 19, almost three months after Khashoggi’s killing, comes following the Council of Arab Information Ministers’ decision to choose Riyadh as the Arab Media Capital last May, according to a statement by the Media and Communication sector of the Arab League.

Turkish investigators believe the journalist’s killing was pre-planned and suggest that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, was involved in the killing -- a claim that Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor denies.

In response to the killing, Saudi Arabia fired 21 Saudi nationals and dismissed Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Prince Mohammed. However, the CIA concluded in mid-November that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s assassination.

On December 14, the United States Senate passed a resolution to end US involvement in the Saudi-UAE military campaign in Yemen, stating that MBS was responsible for the murder of the columnist. Two days later, the United Nations called for a ‘credible’ probe into the Khashoggi killing to punish those who are guilty.