Australia is poised for their first Test match win since the ball-tampering scandal after spinner Nathan Lyon claimed the prized wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the second Test in Perth on Monday.

Set 287 to win on an unpredictable pitch, India were reduced to 112 for five at stumps on the fourth day.

Hanuma Vihari was 24 not out and Rishabh Pant was on nine.

The visitors still need 175 to win with just five wickets in hand as Australia seek to level the four-Test series and claim their first Test win since beating South Africa at St George's Park in March.

It was during the following Test at Newlands that Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the ball.

The scandal led to lengthy suspensions from Cricket Australia for Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner.

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood said the home team were excited by the chance of an overdue victory on the final day.

"It has been a bit of a long time between wins," he said.

"We're pretty excited to come back tomorrow.

"There is still a bit of work to be done, there is obviously enough there in the wicket and we just have to hit the right areas."

India lead 1-0 after victory in Adelaide, but have never won a Test series in Australia. The loss of Kohli appeared a fatal blow to their chances of a famous win.

Lyon dismissed Kohli for the seventh time in Test cricket, two more than any other bowler, when he had him caught at slip by Usman Khawaja for 17.

Kohli was unable to repeat the heroics of his first innings century, the ball catching the outside edge as he probed forward defensively.