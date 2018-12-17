Academy award-winner Geoffrey Rush on Monday faced fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an actor, amid his defamation battle with an Australian newspaper over separate claims.

Australian actor Yael Stone, who stars in Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black", told The New York Times that Rush had danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, when she starred opposite him in the theatre production "The Diary of a Madman" in 2010 and 2011.

The 33-year-old also says he used a mirror to watch her as she showered, and sent her erotic text messages.

Rush said in a statement published by the US newspaper that Stone's allegations were "incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context".

"However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work," the Australian actor added.

"I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress. This, most certainly, has never been my intention."

Stone told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she did not complain at that time, wanting to protect her budding career.

She said while she had been uncomfortable with Rush's behaviour, she rarely chided him and played a "court jester" role instead.

"(I was) very inexperienced, he was this person who is an internationally lauded star, he's pretty much won every award you can win," she told ABC, in an interview to air on Monday.