POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Geoffrey Rush faces fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour
"Orange Is the New Black" actress Yael Stone alleged actor Geoffrey Rush engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour when they starred in "The Diary of a Madman" in 2010.
Geoffrey Rush faces fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour
Geoffrey Rush has also been accused of inappropriately touching a female costar during an Australian rendition of 'King Lear.' / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
December 17, 2018

Academy award-winner Geoffrey Rush on Monday faced fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an actor, amid his defamation battle with an Australian newspaper over separate claims.

Australian actor Yael Stone, who stars in Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black", told The New York Times that Rush had danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, when she starred opposite him in the theatre production "The Diary of a Madman" in 2010 and 2011.

The 33-year-old also says he used a mirror to watch her as she showered, and sent her erotic text messages.

Rush said in a statement published by the US newspaper that Stone's allegations were "incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context".

"However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work," the Australian actor added.

"I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress. This, most certainly, has never been my intention."

Stone told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she did not complain at that time, wanting to protect her budding career.

She said while she had been uncomfortable with Rush's behaviour, she rarely chided him and played a "court jester" role instead.

"(I was) very inexperienced, he was this person who is an internationally lauded star, he's pretty much won every award you can win," she told ABC, in an interview to air on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

"I was just there to serve him, and I think I probably took that too far and too literally."

Stone said she was speaking up so other young performers would not feel they have to stay silent if they went through similar experiences.

"It's become clear that it's in the public interest I talk about these matters. Whenever women, particularly, speak about issues like this, their career generally suffers," she said.

"I've factored that into my calculations and if that happens I think it's worth it. I have a very young baby girl and I want to say to her one day, 'You know, it was hard, but I did it anyway'."

Rush, 67, is suing Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper after a front-page story in November last year reported that the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint about him when he was working there.

The case, which is being held in the Federal Court, has heard allegations that he inappropriately touched a female co-star during an Australian rendition of "King Lear".

"I believed that he had done it deliberately," Eryn Jean Norvill told the court.

These latest allegations by Stone were published in a Times opinion column about the legal challenges of going public in Australia amid the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Rush won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1997 for his role in "Shine" and is one of the few stars to have also won a primetime Emmy and a Tony Award.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates