Open support for Israel isn’t very common among Arab countries and politicians. Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled Bin Ahmad al Khalifa is, however, one of the exceptions with his increasingly frequent comments about Israel’s involvement in other Middle Eastern countries, namely Palestine and Syria.

The most recent one referred to Australia’s formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Canberra’s decision came in support of US President Donald Trump’s decision last year to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, after recognising it as the capital of Israel. The decision has faced an immediate international backlash, especially in the Arab world, with the exception of Israel and Bahrain.

"Australia's stance does not impact the legitimate Palestinian demands, first among them being East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and it does not contradict the Arab Peace Initiative," al Khalifa tweeted on Saturday, commenting on Australia’s decision.

But the Bahraini foreign minister’s pro-Israel comments didn’t come out of left field.

The MBS take over: the beginning

Bahrain traditionally supported the creation of an independent Palestinian state and didn’t have any diplomatic or economic relations with Israel. It seemed to change slowly after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took over the reign in Saudi Arabia in 2015, a country which Bahrain heavilydepends on.

The country, led by a Sunni monarchy, was rocked by protests in 2011 by its Shia majority and others who demanded more political freedoms. Saudi Arabia came to Bahrain's defence to protect the monarchy against the outraged protesters.

US President Trump paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on May 20 2017, to galvanise support against Iran’s activities in the region, leading to a crisis between Qatar and the Gulf countries.