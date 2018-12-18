Penny Marshall, the star of ABC's "Laverne and Shirley" who became one of the most successful female directors in history at the helm of "Big," "A League of Their Own" and a string of other hit movies, has died at the age of 75.

The filmmaker died peacefully in her Hollywood Hills on Monday due to complications from diabetes, her publicist told AFP.

Marshall's family released a statement saying her death had left them "heartbroken" and describing her as a "tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family."

Born in New York's Bronx borough, Marshall was the daughter of producer Tony Marshall and his tap dance teacher wife Marjorie, and a sister to legendary comedy director Garry Marshall ("Pretty Woman"), who died in 2016.

TRT World'sKate Fisher reports.