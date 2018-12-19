POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Messi receives 5th Golden Shoe award for Europe's top scorer
Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title.
Messi receives 5th Golden Shoe award for Europe's top scorer
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives his fifth European Golden Shoe - Antiga Fabrica Estrella Damm, Barcelona, Spain - December 18, 2018 / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 19, 2018

Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe's football leagues in scoring last season.

Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the second leading scorer of Europe's domestic leagues with 32 goals in England.

Messi also won the award in 2009-10 (34 goals), 2011-12 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).

RECOMMENDED

The Argentina forward currently leads Europe's top leagues with 14 goals this season.

"I love football, but when I started I didn't expect all this. My dream was to be a professional player," Messi said. "This is thanks to the hard work and effort I have put in, and above all to my teammates. I have the best players in the world at their positions playing beside me."

The 31-year-old Messi is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer. The club credits him with 572 goals in 655 games.

The Golden Shoe is awarded by European Sports Media, an association of European sports newspapers and magazines.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM