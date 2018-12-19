CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Festive lights decorate the Prada store on New Bond Street as shoppers do Christmas shopping in central London, Britain, December 16, 2018. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 19, 2018

Prada is no longer selling a line of accessories and displays following complaints that they featured blackface-style imagery.

The controversy began last week when a New Yorker complained in a viral Facebook posting after walking past a Prada boutique in Manhattan's SoHo district and noticing what she described as a "racist and denigrating" caricature in the storefront.

The Italian fashion house had recently launched a series of luxury keychains and trinkets, including one showing a character with brown skin and exaggerated red lips.

RECOMMENDED

Prada Group released a statement saying that it "abhors all forms of racism" and that the imaginary creatures were not intended to "have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface."

The statement said it was withdrawing the characters in question from display and circulation.

The Italian fashion label had earlier also said it will set up an advisory council on diversity issues.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM