Major League Baseball has reached an historic agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation allowing Cuban players to sign with US teams without needing to defect, seeking to end the practice of Cuban stars being smuggled off the island on speedboats.

MLB, the Cuban federation and the Major League Baseball Players Association said they signed the deal on Wednesday after three years of negotiations, providing a ray of light during a period of fraught US-Cuban relations.

MLB teams will pay the Cuban Baseball Federation a release fee for each player to be signed from Cuba, providing a huge windfall for Cuban baseball which has suffered from dwindling budgets and the defection of its best players.

"Our primary objective in this agreement is to provide players from Cuba a path to the major leagues without having to endure the hardships many of our players have already experienced," Dan Halem, MLB deputy commissioner for administration and chief legal officer, said.

The deal, which will have to be renewed after three years, puts the Cuban federation on a par with the terms that the MLB has with other professional baseball leagues around the world.

Cuban players older than age 25 and with six years of service in the Cuban league will be free to sign with MLB teams, Halem said. For those free agents, the teams will pay the Cuban federation between 15 percent and 25 percent of the total amount of guaranteed money on a player's contract, he added.

The sum will not come out of the player's remuneration, but be paid on top of that.

The percentage will depend on the size of the contract, Halem said, equaling 20 percent for the first $25 million, 17.5 percent for the next $25 million and 15 percent for any amount over $50 million.

For the under-25 players, who will need Cuba's permission to leave, MLB teams will pay a straight 25 percent of the player's signing bonus to the Cuban federation, according to Halem.

Such international amateurs are paid small salaries and make most of their money on signing bonuses, which are limited under MLB's collective bargaining agreement.

In an effort to dissuade younger players from defecting, the MLB agreed to impose a one- to two-year waiting period on anyone who does so before they can be eligible to sign with a big-league team.

The Cuban Baseball Federation told a news conference that the fees it would receive were an acknowledgement of the work it has done to develop great players.

"With the revenue we will rake in, we will be able to develop Cuban baseball from the base and raise the level," former star national team player Omar Linares told Reuters. He said he wished he had had the chance to show his worth in the big leagues.