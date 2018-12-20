The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case has found there's no merit in defence claims of misconduct by prosecutors and police.

Judge James Burke issued the findings Thursday while declining to dismiss charges against the 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein's lawyers argued the case had been "irreparably tainted" by a detective's alleged coaching of a potential witness and one of the accusers.

They also said the grand jury should have been shown evidence that Weinstein had exchanged friendly emails with two accusers after the alleged attacks.

Prosecutors insist their case is strong.

Defence attorney Benjamin Brafman says he remains confident Weinstein will be "completely exonerated."

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail.