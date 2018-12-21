POLITICS
Bullet in head gives Turkish man insomnia for 45 years
Yakup Cakmak, 54, says he was accidentally shot in front of their house in Black Sea province of Trabzon when he was a child.
Yakup Cakmak, 54, had his first surgery in 1973 and subsequent surgeries. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 21, 2018

A Turkish man has been living with a bullet in his head for 45 years.

Yakup Cakmak, 54, was accidentally shot in the head in front of their house in the Black Sea province of Trabzon in 1973 when he was a child.

He faced several health problems after the injury and had to leave school and could not do his military service.

"I have headaches and insomnia for 45 years. I regularly take painkillers to avoid a headache. I have sleeping problems," Cakmak said.

Describing his condition, he said he feels like someone is punching his head when he tries to sleep.

Risky to remove bullet

Cakmak said the bullet entered the top of his head and stayed behind his left eye.

Doctors said removing the bullets would risk his life.

He had his first surgery in 1973 and subsequent surgeries.

The bullet has left him partially paralysed and he is unable to see from his left eye or use his left arm and leg.

SOURCE:AA
