A Turkish man has been living with a bullet in his head for 45 years.

Yakup Cakmak, 54, was accidentally shot in the head in front of their house in the Black Sea province of Trabzon in 1973 when he was a child.

He faced several health problems after the injury and had to leave school and could not do his military service.

"I have headaches and insomnia for 45 years. I regularly take painkillers to avoid a headache. I have sleeping problems," Cakmak said.

Describing his condition, he said he feels like someone is punching his head when he tries to sleep.