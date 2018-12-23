Two Scandinavian tourists were found dead on Thursday afternoon in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, a popular tourist destination.

Danish citizen Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and Norwegian Maren Ueland, 28, were found stabbed to death and eight suspects have been arrested by the Moroccan authorities so far.

Moroccan authorities claim that the suspects behind the murder of the two tourists had allegedly pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Loekke Rasmussen said that it was “politically motivated and thus an act of terror”. His Norwegian counterpart declared his trust in the Moroccan authorities to investigate the case properly and combat terrorism wherever necessary.

Terrorist attacks and danger

Terrorist attacks in Morocco are a rare occurrence. The country is a popular tourist destination for Europeans and considered safe.

In 2003, bombings in Casablanca killed 33 civilians, of whom eight were foreigners and 25 Moroccans. A group linked to Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.