The Tel-Aviv based Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) published a diplomatic analysis on Monday studying how future relations between the US and Saudi Arabia could impact Israel, and what kind of policies the Israeli administration should follow.

According to the short report, the institute recommends that the government of Israel maintain close relations with Riyadh despite the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The analysis comes from Eldad Shavit and Yoel Guzansky, the former an IDF intelligence officer, and the latter a former member of the National Security Council in the Prime Minister's Office of Israel, where he served under three prime ministers.

Khashoggi case

The trail of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd this year, leads to the Crown Prince MBS - according to the CIA, US State Department and several US senators.

Nevertheless, the INSS suggest warns that Israel should not stand too close to the crown prince so as not to “harm its own moral image.”

Furthermore, the authors are of the opinion that the kingdom has an important role to play in creating a regional balance of power that furthers Israel's interests.

“Israel, which has a basic interest in maintaining the stability of the kingdom, should understand that increasing external pressure on the kingdom at this time could undermine Saudi Arabia’s stability.”

Therefore, it is necessary to undermine the pressure - or at least not contribute to it.

The question remains open how Tel Aviv can take Riyadh to account - as suggested by the institute - without putting any pressure on Riyadh.

Common opposition towards Iran