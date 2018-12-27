Dale Steyn, long considered South Africa’s greatest fast bowler, confirmed his status statistically when he became the country’s leading test wicket-taker on Wednesday.

Steyn, plagued by injury for the last three years, had Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (12) caught at second slip by Dean Elgar to move to 422 test wickets, taking outright top spot on South Africa's all-time list from Shaun Pollock.

It has taken Steyn 89 tests to reach that mark, 19 fewer than his former team mate, and his strike rate of a wicket every 42.1 balls is only bettered among current players by compatriot Kagiso Rabada (39.2).

Steyn is arguably the greatest test seamer of his generation, and would probably have past 500 wickets by now were it not for serious shoulder, foot and groin injuries that have restricted him to only seven tests in the last three years.

"I must admit that when I was standing at the top of my mark (after taking the wicket) I almost pushed a tear. There was a lump in my throat because I didn't think it would happen,” Steyn told South Africa's SuperSport.

"There have been a lot of test matches and, hopefully, there is a lot more to come.”

Pollock was among the first to congratulate Steyn, having been on air commentating when Zaman’s wicket fell at Centurion Park, later sending a personal message.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Dale‚ he’s been a fantastic bowler for South Africa for so long. His performances both home and away have been remarkable in so many ways‚" Pollock said.

"The fact that he is the best test fast bowler that South Africa has produced‚ doesn’t require my endorsement as his stats and record tell you that.