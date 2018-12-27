POLITICS
Tennis star Roger Federer reveals retirement ambitions
It appears that the 37-year old Swiss player has started to think about life beyond tennis, as he reveals plans to travel extensively and take a number of "road trips".
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer poses for a photograph during a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Western Australia on December 27, 2018. / AP
By Mazhar Ali
December 27, 2018

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer revealed his retirement ambitions on Thursday and said he "can't wait" to try and defend the Hopman Cup he won for Switzerland with partner Belinda Bencic in January 2018.

The 37-year-old's new season gets underway on Sunday when Switzerland start the defence of their Hopman Cup crown against Great Britain.

In addition to the mixed team event, Federer is aiming for his third straight singles title at the Australian Open.

Even though he has two events to defend in Australia, it appears Federer has started to think about life beyond tennis and whilst practising with school children amongst the sand dunes of Cervantes, the Swiss star revealed he plans t o travel extensively and take a number of "road trips".

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on 14th January 2019.

SOURCE:AP
