Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer revealed his retirement ambitions on Thursday and said he "can't wait" to try and defend the Hopman Cup he won for Switzerland with partner Belinda Bencic in January 2018.

The 37-year-old's new season gets underway on Sunday when Switzerland start the defence of their Hopman Cup crown against Great Britain.

In addition to the mixed team event, Federer is aiming for his third straight singles title at the Australian Open.