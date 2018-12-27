Pop singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to teen sweetheart, actor Liam Hemsworth, posting photos taken at their quiet family wedding on social media.

With the caption "10 years later" and the date "12.23.18," the "Wrecking Ball" singer posted a trio of photos on Instagram and Twitter late on Wednesday of her in an off the shoulder white dress, hugging and kissing Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, 28, posted one of the photos on his Twitter account, writing "My Love" and a heart emoji.