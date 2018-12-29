POLITICS
Venezuelans leaving pets to starve as economic crisis persists
The crisis is affecting the nation's pets with more than three million cats and dogs abandoned in the country, animal protection organisations say.
The rising cost of pet food, vets bills and the migration of thousands of Venezuelans in recent years have led to an increased workload for the shelters. / TRTWorld
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 29, 2018

Worsening economy in Venezuela is forcing many people to make the difficult decision of abandoning their beloved pets.

Feeding a pet is a struggle in a country where hyperinflation and extreme food shortages have meant people have trouble feeding themselves. 

In the last two years, Luna Animal Shelter in Caracas has taken in nearly a thousand pets.

"We live through donations, without them, especially those which come from other countries, it would have been impossible to keep so many dogs and cats here," said Roberto Giron, owner of Luna Animal Shelter.

"Nowadays keeping them healthy and fed is getting harder due to the economic crisis, it is an uphill battle"  

Animal protection organisations say there are more than three million cats and dogs abandoned in the country, and that number is going up. 

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
