Worsening economy in Venezuela is forcing many people to make the difficult decision of abandoning their beloved pets.

Feeding a pet is a struggle in a country where hyperinflation and extreme food shortages have meant people have trouble feeding themselves.

In the last two years, Luna Animal Shelter in Caracas has taken in nearly a thousand pets.

"We live through donations, without them, especially those which come from other countries, it would have been impossible to keep so many dogs and cats here," said Roberto Giron, owner of Luna Animal Shelter.