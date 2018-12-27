Australian super-maxi Wild Oats XI clinched their ninth Sydney to Hobart line honours on Friday in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.

The Mark Richards-skippered Wild Oats XI finished the 74th edition of the 1,170 kilometre (630-nautical mile) race in Hobart at about 8:07 am local (2107 GMT, Thursday).

Comanche, last year's winners, and Black Jack were locked in a virtual dead heat match race for second about 3.6 nautical miles behind Wild Oats XI.

The fourth remaining super-maxi in the race, Infotrack, was about three miles behind Black Jack.

The closest finish in the race's history was in 1982 when Bermuda's Condor beat Australian yacht Apollo by seven seconds.