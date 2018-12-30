CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Swiss researchers studying Burning Man festival, spin-off events
Nevada's Burning Man counter-culture festival has inspired spin-off events around the world that are now being studied by Swiss government anthropologists and sociologists.
Swiss researchers studying Burning Man festival, spin-off events
Swiss researchers studying Burning Man festival, spin-off events / Reuters
By Halima Mansoor
December 30, 2018

Nevada's Burning Man counter-culture festival has inspired spin-off events around the world that are now being studied by Swiss government anthropologists and sociologists.

The Swiss National Science Foundation has spent more than $100,000 on academics focusing on the attendees and impact of Burning Man's regional events and groups around the world, particularly in Europe.

Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller said Europeans are extremely receptive to those principles.

"In Europe, there's a greater sense of 'we' versus 'I'. It's much more about the collective," Miller said.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the study from the University of Fribourg is titled "Burning Progeny."

The annual counter-culture festival has been held since 1990 in the Nevada's Black Rock Desert 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of Reno. Burning Man is built around 10 core principles such as self-reliance, communal effort and civic responsibility.

Scholars in the past have studied the event's fashion, sexuality and architecture.

RECOMMENDED

The focus of the Swiss research is instead on the offshoot events, such as Nowhere, a mini-festival in Spain, a Greek event on ships in the Mediterranean Sea, and occasional gatherings like those held in Ireland.

The researchers' preliminary findings, released this month, found attendees of the events became more creative, open-minded, confident and conscious of their interactions with the environment and other people.

The Burners, as attendees are called, felt the regional events were more intimate, allowing for more freedom and longer-lasting relationships.

The researchers plan to publish a complete study in 2019 and hope it will be used by other anthropologists and sociologists but also festival organisers.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area