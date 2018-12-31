When dissident Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s killing in October created an immense pressure on Riyadh, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly couldn’t fathom with the subsequent global outrage and diplomatic crisis.

About three months later, new evidence that keeps emerging from Turkey shows that the case is nowhere close to get the crown prince, also known as MBS, off the hook.

On December 30, a new video emerged on Turkish media showing a Saudi hit team carrying bags which are believed to contain body pieces of the slain journalist. On the same day, a book, "Diplomatic Atrocity: The dark secrets of the Khashoggi murder," written by two journalists for Daily Sabah revealed new details about the killing.

The new details about the killing were part of the findings that surfaced weeks after Khashoggi went missing from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, eventually confirming the murder of the journalist on October 2, the day he had entered the venue.

A surveillance footage of a 15-men squad entering the consulate and leaving it turned out to be a strong lead for Turkish investigators, which also suggested Kashoggi's disappearance from the consulate was part of some bigger conspiracy hatched in the power circles of Saudi kingdom.

Soon after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted that the killing was ordered by the “highest level” of Saudi leadership -- a suggestion that was later confirmed by the US intelligence agency CIA. The assessment by the agency concluded that the crown prince ordered the assassination.

Saudi Arabia found itself at a position from where it was difficult to convince the world that Khashoggi's mysterious disappearance wasn't planned in the kingdom.

The new United Nations human rights chief told Al Jazeera in early December that it’s time for the UN to investigate Khashoggi’s death.

Never ending pressure

The latest revelations came shortly after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman announced a cabinet reshuffle amid international scrutiny over the journalist’ killing. Appointing new ministers and security chiefs, King Salman demoted foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, who was the main figure fielding questions regarding Saudi Arabia’s role in the incident.

Denying the leadership’s involvement in the killing since day one, Riyadh fired five top officials and arrested 18 Saudis as a result of the initial investigation in October. The arrests and firings were widely perceived as an attempt to ease the tensions.

But while the pressure kept mounting on Saudi Arabia, Trump stood by the MBS, brushing aside the CIA assessment, the US senate's pleas and the NATO ally Turkey's watertight evidence.

"He's the leader of Saudi Arabia. They've been a very good ally," Mr Trump said in an interview in the Oval Office.