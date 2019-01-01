Unsurprisingly, US President Donald Trump has once again managed to demonstrate a masterclass in how to lose friends and alienate people. According to the White House, the president and first lady made an unannounced trip to visit US troops stationed in Iraq, having travelled there “late on Christmas night” to thank military personnel for their role in fighting Daeshthe Islamic State terror group (ISIS). His visit caught everyone, including his hosts, off guard, stirring some Iraqi lawmakers into pledging to call an urgent session of parliament to pass laws requiring American military personnel to ship out of Iraq and go home.

Iraq has no sovereignty left to violate

Of course, this all comes days after Defense Secretary Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis resigned following the president’s announcement that he would be pulling out of Syria. Trump’s decision to withdraw citing ISIS’ defeat struck many as an admission of US capitulation to Russian and Iranian designs on the country, while granting some concessions to NATO ally Turkey in northern Syria after years of American support for the radical leftist People’s Protection Units (YPG), linked to the terrorist PKK group who are responsible for the deaths of thousands in Turkey.

After years of undermining their own allies and allowing a resurgent Russia to establish global prestige by successfully intervening to save Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s bacon, Trump has now gone a step further and humiliated Iraqi politicians. Not only did he come unbeckoned, but he also failed to agree to terms for meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was powerless to protest.

Imagine if a self-described friend turns up unannounced on Christmas Day with a noisy entourage and takes one of your best bedrooms for the evening while ignoring the head of the household and the broader family. Although Iraqis are largely Muslim, the analogy accurately describes how many in the country felt, and not only the political class.

This led Iraqi lawmakers and unironically Iran-sponsored Shia militias to accuse Trump of violating Iraqi sovereignty. MPs issued calls to convene an urgent session to discuss passing laws to compel American troops to leave, while pro-Iran militants such as Shia cleric Qais al-Khazali directly threatened US troops with violence over Twitter.

While this all sounds very patriotic, it is actually laughable that these actors (in more senses than one) are denouncing violations of Iraqi sovereignty. Khazali, Hadi al-Amiri and others who have denounced Trump’s visit are all in Iran's pocket and have been for decades. In fact, Amiri even fought against his own country during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, yet now has the gumption to start flag waving. Most of the politicians decrying US involvement were huge cheerleaders for the 2003 invasion and are still its main beneficiaries apart from neighbouring Iran.