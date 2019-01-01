Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.

An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record "his trademark struggle songs" from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, said on Twitter that he visited Zuma and "sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song."