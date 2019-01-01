Roger Federer emerged triumphant from a historic first meeting with Serena Williams in the Hopman Cup on Tuesday, but tennis was the true winner as two of the game's greats treated fans worldwide to an unforgettable evening.

Defending champions Switzerland sealed a 2-1 victory over six-times winners United States that left them bottom of Group B but the result mattered little to over 14,000 fans in Perth and millions around the world who had eagerly awaited the contest.

Federer and Williams, holders of a combined 43 singles Grand Slam crowns, won their singles matches to keep the mixed doubles clash alive and the deciding match lived up to the hype it had generated as both players left the court with big smiles.

'It was great fun'

The contest had been described by local media as the most anticipated clash involving men and women since 1973's "Battle of the Sexes" where Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in an exhibition match.

While that meeting between 39-times major winner King and former men's world number one Riggs was a grudge match, there was only mutual respect between Federer and Williams, who posed for selfies before indulging autograph hunters.

"It was great fun. What a pleasure. What an honour. Thank you for making it possible," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer, who is gearing up to defend his Australian Open title this month, said.