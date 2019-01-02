Brett McGurk, who was the top American envoy for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition in Iraq and Syria, quit his post in early 2019.

The resignation was submitted to protest US President Donald Trump’s announcement of pulling the troops out of northern Syria at the time.

While the departure of McGurk, who has harshly criticised the recent Turkish operation, created ripples in the American press, little is known about the controversial legacy he left behind in both Iraq and Syria, where ethnic and sectarian clashes have become a permanent feature, as Washington and its allies encouraged sectarian politics among Kurdish-dominated regions.

McGurk has had a long public service record under the US judiciary and executive branches, fulfilling different duties from helping write the Iraqi constitution in 2004 following the 2003 American invasion to the formation of the anti-Daesh international coalition, comprising 62 nations, in 2014 in Brussels.

Many in the American establishment praise his public service record and his handling of overseas assignments. He was even a candidate for the US ambassador post in Iraq in 2012. But an extramarital issue surfaced in the American media, forcing him to withdraw his nomination from the diplomat post.

Though in the US he has earned a reputation of being a skilled overseas bureaucrat, his role in the Middle East is being questioned. Many experts think that the Iraqi constitution, one of his creations, has divided the country along ethnic and sectarian lines, and those divisions have time and again dragged the country back into the path of violence. Despite the US troops leaving behind a trail of destruction in Iraq, the country still suffers from the bouts of sectarian and ethnic violence.

Beyond Iraq, where McGurk was instrumental in replacing the Nouri al Maliki-led government with the one headed by Haider al Abadi in late 2014, McGurk has played a divisive role in Syria too.

According to his colleagues, McGurk was the man who masterminded the establishment of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which became a US ally in the fight against Daesh, in 2015. The SDF was led by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Washington and Ankara.

Despite Turkey’s constant protests, Washington has repeatedly denied any links between the PKK and the YPG, continuing to arm, train and fund the YPG, which has angered Turkey most.

“Brett McGurk, the US special envoy in the fight against Daesh, is definitely and clearly giving support to the PKK and YPG. It would be beneficial if this person is changed,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in May 2017.