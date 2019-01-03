Chelsea confirmed the signing of US international winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, making the 20-year-old the most expensive American football player in history.

Chelsea did not provide financial details but Dortmund said the London side had paid 64 million euros ($73.2 million) for the versatile attacker, who British media reported was also sought by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Forbes reported that the fee for Pulisic is over three times higher than the 20 million euros that German side Wolfsburg paid Hertha Berlin for US international John Brooks in 2017.

"It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players," Pulisic, who will spend the rest of the season on loan at Dortmund, said in a statement.

"Looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team."

Chelsea manager Sarri told reporters after his side's goalless draw with Southampton on Wednesday that the club had sought his opinion of Pulisic about a month ago but he had not known the deal was done.

"I didn't know anything about Pulisic yesterday," he said. "My opinion was positive and today I have known the deal is done. I am not in charge of the market. I have to think of my matches," added the Italian.

Chelsea added that the youngster from Hershey, Pennsylvania, had signed a 5-1/2 year contract to become the third American recruit in their history after Matt Miazga and Roy Wegerle.