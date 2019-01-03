POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Autobots, roll out! China lands on the dark side of the moon
The Chang'e 4 lunar rover, launched last month, will explore the surface on the far side of the moon, the first probe to do so. Cue Pink Floyd...
Autobots, roll out! China lands on the dark side of the moon
China launched a ground-breaking mission to soft-land a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon, demonstrating its growing ambitions as a space power to rival Russia, the European Union and US. (December 8, 2018) / AP
By Azaera Amza, Ayşe Nur Dok
January 3, 2019

A Chinese spacecraft on Thursday made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, state media said.

The lunar explorer Chang'e 4 touched down at 10:26 Beijing time (0226 GMT), China Central Television said, and relayed a photo of the "dark side" of the moon to the Queqiao satellite, which will relay communications between controllers on Earth and the far side of the moon.

Chang'e means Moon Goddess, a character from Chinese mythology.

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports.

China's space ambitions

The pioneering landing demonstrates China's growing ambitions as a space power. 

RECOMMENDED

In 2013, Chang'e 3 was the first spacecraft to land on the moon since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 in 1976.

The mission of Chang'e 4, which is carrying a rover, includes carrying out low-frequency radio astronomical observations and probing the structure and mineral composition of the terrain.

The Long March 3B rocket carrying Chang'e 4 blasted off on December 8 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southern China.

TRT World spoke to Associate Professor of Astrophysics at Keele University Jacco van Loon.

2020 probe

In May, a relay satellite "Queqiao," or "Magpie Bridge," named after an ancient Chinese folktale, was launched to provide communications support between Chang'e 4 and Earth.

China plans to send its Chang'e 5 probe to the moon next year and have it return to Earth with samples‚ the first time that will have been done since 1976.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting