On a cold, foggy morning, a correspondent headed to a cluster of camps for internally displaced people in northern Afghanistan's Balkh region.

The fresh conflicts between the Taliban militants and Afghan government forces in Faryab province have forced thousands to flee from the region into these camps. The total number of conflict-driven displacements crossed the 350,000 mark in 2018.

Leaving everything behind, most of them fled to the relatively peaceful outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif. The campsite is in the middle of nowhere. The displaced families have set up their tents using plastic sheets and temporary extension poles. At first glance, it was clear that these families were on their own, without any help from the Afghan state.

Afghanistan continues to go through gruelling instability, which started about 40 years ago, making the country the second least peaceful country in the world after Syria. And yet, on the notion of "peace" having returned to Afghanistan, several European countries have shut their doors to Afghan refugees.

But according to the BBC study that was revealed in January 2018, the Taliban still control 70 percent of Afghanistan. The internecine war between the Taliban and the Afghan state has caused widespread deaths, destruction and poverty.

The Russian invasion, the subsequent civil war and then the American invasion that promised to crush the Taliban, completely ruined the country’s social life, economy and essential infrastructure.

The extent of desperation among the Afghan people is quite visible. As the TRT World team arrived at the camps, many displaced Afghans gathered around the reporter, thinking he was from an NGO and visiting them to deliver some kind of aid. But when they learned that wasn't the case, they began narrating their personal stories. Each one hoped that the world would hear them and perhaps help them.

“I was working as a security guard in a market in Kayser district. Now I have been jobless for four months,” says 45-year-old Najibullah.

Najibullah and his five daughters left their home when the fighting broke out between the Taliban militants and Afghan forces. “The only victims here are civilians," he said. "The Taliban and Afghan forces both are dropping bombs on us."

Najibullah is heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance. The displacement rendered him jobless. “No help has come from the Afghan state yet, even though they promised us.”

Next to him, 55-year-old Mehmet Ayyub chipped into the conversation. He raised his voice to describe his ordeal.

“I have not used any medicine in the 55 years of my life,” he said, pulling out a bag of medicines from his big shirt pockets to suggest that the war eventually took its toll on his health.

“But now I have to use these pills everyday because I have high blood pressure and diabetes.”