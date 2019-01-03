Vasilije Micic led the way with 20 points as Anadolu Efes beat visitors Bayern Munich 92-77 in the first Euroleague game of 2019 on Thursday to improve to 10-6.

Micic knocked down four of his five three-pointer attempts and also provided four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The former Bayern player was ably supported by Bryant Dunston and James Anderson, who notched with 16 points apiece.